Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Buys 13,928 Shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF $EDGI

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI – Free Report) by 129.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000.

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.15 million and a PE ratio of 15.94. 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $27.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91.

About 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF

The 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (EDGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in equity securities from international markets, primarily targeting Europe, Japan, China, India, and emerging markets. The fund adjusts its portfolio based on sector, country, and currency analysis EDGI was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

