WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,957 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $75.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $76.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.