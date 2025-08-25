Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 51,987 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,987 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Napa Wealth Management increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,229,000 after buying an additional 136,536 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 735,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after buying an additional 195,131 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.77 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

