WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,101 Shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF $FLAX

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,101 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000.

NYSEARCA FLAX opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.67.

The Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (FLAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Asia ex Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed and emerging Asian countries, excluding Japan. FLAX was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

