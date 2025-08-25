Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,400 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 450.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $5,715,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $5,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Carnival by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 627,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Carnival by 31.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Carnival by 6.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 183,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $31.2880 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research lowered Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

