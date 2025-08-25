32,232 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH Purchased by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 32,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 328.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,346,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,335 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,653,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,006,000 after purchasing an additional 134,743 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,362,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,863 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,697,000 after purchasing an additional 60,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter.

TLH opened at $100.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.90. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

