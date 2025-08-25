WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 263 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,715,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,356,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $252.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $257.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

