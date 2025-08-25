Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $194.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

DGX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of DGX opened at $180.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.09 and a 200 day moving average of $172.56. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $185.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $968,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,325. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,384,230.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,484. This trade represents a 43.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,412. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Boston Partners bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $388,724,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $238,122,000. M&G PLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,072,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,090,000 after buying an additional 771,824 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,984,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,012,534,000 after purchasing an additional 493,960 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 23,296.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 444,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,293,000 after purchasing an additional 443,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

