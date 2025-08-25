Orion Capital Management LLC Has $654,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $167.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $272.25 billion, a PE ratio of 96.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $186.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.16.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.12.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.