JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA Shares Purchased by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $26,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAVA opened at $67.95 on Monday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average is $64.01.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.