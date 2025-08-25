Orion Capital Management LLC Has $464,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January $BJAN

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJAN stock opened at $51.8250 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $51.1850. The company has a market capitalization of $320.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

