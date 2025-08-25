SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV Shares Sold by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,151 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 431.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 4.2%

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $88.00 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

