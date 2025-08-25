The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of GS opened at $741.8440 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $749.05. The stock has a market cap of $224.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $705.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. The trade was a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,079 shares of company stock worth $14,423,221. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 target price (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

