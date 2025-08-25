Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Bought by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,512,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,487,000 after buying an additional 69,467 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.7%

Emerson Electric stock opened at $133.6260 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

