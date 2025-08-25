WazirX (WRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $47.72 Thousand

WazirX (WRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $28.69 million and $47.72 thousand worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,456.77 or 1.00722911 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111,384.20 or 0.99954278 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.34 or 0.00376308 BTC.
WazirX Coin Profile
WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WazirX Coin Trading
