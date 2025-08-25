MVL Trading Down 1.8% This Week (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, MVL has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One MVL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $73.57 million and $737.07 thousand worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112,456.77 or 1.00722911 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111,384.20 or 0.99954278 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.34 or 0.00376308 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,052,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

