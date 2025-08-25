Bank of Hawaii Purchases 188 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,455,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,815,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
BND stock opened at $73.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.92. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
