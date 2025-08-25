Head-To-Head Survey: Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) & Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) and Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and Valeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies -3.85% -15.68% -5.28% Valeo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Niu Technologies and Valeo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Valeo 0 3 1 1 2.60

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

75.1% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Valeo shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Niu Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Niu Technologies has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeo has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Niu Technologies and Valeo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $450.49 million 0.78 -$26.47 million ($0.26) -17.38 Valeo $23.26 billion 0.13 $175.30 million N/A N/A

Valeo has higher revenue and earnings than Niu Technologies.

Summary

Valeo beats Niu Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebooks, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components consisting of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company operates NIU app, which provides online repair request, service station locator, theft reporting, smart check, smart services, scooter status, historical riding data, and key diagnostics, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services. It sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, distributors, third-party e-commerce platforms, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems. The company also provides powertrain systems, including electric powertrain systems for electric cars; torque converters, dual dry and wet clutches, dual mass flywheels, and actuators that enable the automation of transmissions to reduce fuel consumption and enhance driving comfort; and clean engines for vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures systems, modules, and components to optimize thermal energy management of vehicles and passenger comfort in the cabin. Further, the company designs and produces lighting and wiper systems for drivers in various weather conditions. Additionally, it offers original equipment spares to auto manufacturers; and replacement parts and accessories to independent aftermarket for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, as well as products for heavy commercial vehicles. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

