Bank of Hawaii Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $8,234,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $105.9950 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $78.53 and a one year high of $108.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $5,231,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,923.46. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,029 shares of company stock worth $35,976,603 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

