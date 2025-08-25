Radix One Day Volume Hits $267.56 Thousand (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Radix has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $57.27 million and $267.56 thousand worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 13,224,251,336 coins and its circulating supply is 10,936,526,686 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

