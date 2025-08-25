SingularityNET One Day Volume Reaches $62.30 Thousand (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $342.12 million and approximately $62.30 thousand worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00002878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00015437 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00008225 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29291255 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $61,038.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

