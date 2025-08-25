Critical Comparison: CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) versus Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coterra Energy and CNX Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $5.46 billion 3.32 $1.12 billion $2.09 11.38 CNX Resources $1.27 billion 3.22 -$90.49 million $0.59 48.93

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CNX Resources. Coterra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNX Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

87.9% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of CNX Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coterra Energy and CNX Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 0 4 15 1 2.85 CNX Resources 7 8 1 0 1.63

Coterra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $33.3684, suggesting a potential upside of 40.35%. CNX Resources has a consensus price target of $31.7692, suggesting a potential upside of 10.05%. Given Coterra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 23.80% 10.99% 6.73% CNX Resources 9.70% 8.93% 4.13%

Summary

Coterra Energy beats CNX Resources on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. It also operates natural gas and saltwater gathering and disposal systems in Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. Coterra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers. The company owns rights to extract natural gas from shale properties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas formations in Illinois, Indiana, New York, and Virginia. It also owns rights to extract CBM in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company designs, builds, and operates natural gas gathering systems to move gas from the wellhead to interstate pipelines or other local sales points; owns and operates approximately 2,600 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines, as well as various natural gas processing facilities. It also offers turn-key solutions for water sourcing, delivery, and disposal for its natural gas operations and for third parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

