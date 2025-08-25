Virtus Advisers LLC Takes Position in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 792.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.1%

GL stock opened at $141.1480 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.56. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.04 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.92.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $1,374,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,467,339.06. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 28,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $4,081,363.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,845.05. This represents a 48.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

