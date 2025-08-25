Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 45.0% during the first quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 37,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $124.2140 on Monday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $127.85. The stock has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average of $118.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

