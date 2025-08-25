Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $8.24 Million Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $90.52 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $91.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.5418 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

