AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1,381.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,046 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.67 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -13.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

