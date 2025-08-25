T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. $GDYN

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,848 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Grid Dynamics worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 199.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 1.1%

GDYN stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.83 million, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.06. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Grid Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

