Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF $FELC Position Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,625 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 667.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 153,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of FELC stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

