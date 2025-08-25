Financial Analysis: Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) vs. MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) and MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and MTN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Advanced Info Service Public
|17.92%
|43.92%
|9.38%
|MTN Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Risk & Volatility
Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTN Group has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and MTN Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Advanced Info Service Public
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|MTN Group
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.00
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and MTN Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Advanced Info Service Public
|$6.06 billion
|3.85
|$996.14 million
|$0.38
|20.63
|MTN Group
|$10.27 billion
|1.60
|-$523.72 million
|N/A
|N/A
Advanced Info Service Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MTN Group.
Summary
Advanced Info Service Public beats MTN Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Advanced Info Service Public
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment. In addition, it provides international telephone, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels; and digital platform, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT system service development, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and space, and land and building services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides internet data center, and internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; mobile contents, application development, and digital marketing services; fixed-line services and data communication network services; software development services; online domain names; services of infrastructure development of fibre optic networks; and training and online advertising services. The company is involved in resale of mobile phone, voice over internet phone, and leased circuit services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.
About MTN Group
MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also provides network as a service, including subsea cables that offers international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks. The company also offers digital financial services, such as access payments, e-commerce, insurance, and lending and remittance services; enterprise services comprising manage networks, unified and cloud communication, security as a service, and Internet of Things; and API products and services for telecommunications, health, government, financial services, entertainment, and other sectors. MTN Group Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.
