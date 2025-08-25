Financial Analysis: Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) vs. MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) and MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and MTN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service Public 17.92% 43.92% 9.38% MTN Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTN Group has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Advanced Info Service Public pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. MTN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Advanced Info Service Public pays out 78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and MTN Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service Public 0 0 0 0 0.00 MTN Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and MTN Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service Public $6.06 billion 3.85 $996.14 million $0.38 20.63 MTN Group $10.27 billion 1.60 -$523.72 million N/A N/A

Advanced Info Service Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MTN Group.

Summary

Advanced Info Service Public beats MTN Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Info Service Public

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment. In addition, it provides international telephone, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels; and digital platform, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT system service development, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and space, and land and building services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides internet data center, and internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; mobile contents, application development, and digital marketing services; fixed-line services and data communication network services; software development services; online domain names; services of infrastructure development of fibre optic networks; and training and online advertising services. The company is involved in resale of mobile phone, voice over internet phone, and leased circuit services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About MTN Group

(Get Free Report)

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also provides network as a service, including subsea cables that offers international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks. The company also offers digital financial services, such as access payments, e-commerce, insurance, and lending and remittance services; enterprise services comprising manage networks, unified and cloud communication, security as a service, and Internet of Things; and API products and services for telecommunications, health, government, financial services, entertainment, and other sectors. MTN Group Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.