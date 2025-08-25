Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Royal Gold stock on June 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $177.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.82. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.67 and a 52-week high of $191.78. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 56.24%.The firm had revenue of $209.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RGLD. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RGLD

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 548.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.