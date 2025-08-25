T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 160.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $212,132,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 392,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,730,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,342,000 after buying an additional 174,269 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Evergy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,417,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,223,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $72.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.09. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.25 and a 12-month high of $73.97.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. Research analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.35%.

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

