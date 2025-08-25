Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT at $167.62

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.6190.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $159.13 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

