Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT at $167.62

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.6190.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance
Shares of ODFL stock opened at $159.13 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.
Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
