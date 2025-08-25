Reviewing Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) and John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) and John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Nomad Foods has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nomad Foods and John B. Sanfilippo & Son, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomad Foods 0 0 3 0 3.00 John B. Sanfilippo & Son 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Nomad Foods presently has a consensus price target of $20.3333, suggesting a potential upside of 30.34%. Given Nomad Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nomad Foods is more favorable than John B. Sanfilippo & Son.

Nomad Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Nomad Foods pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. John B. Sanfilippo & Son pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nomad Foods has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and John B. Sanfilippo & Son has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Nomad Foods and John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomad Foods 6.93% 10.26% 4.20% John B. Sanfilippo & Son 5.32% 17.54% 10.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of Nomad Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nomad Foods and John B. Sanfilippo & Son”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomad Foods $3.35 billion 0.71 $245.74 million $1.46 10.68 John B. Sanfilippo & Son $1.11 billion 0.71 $58.93 million $5.03 13.35

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than John B. Sanfilippo & Son. Nomad Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John B. Sanfilippo & Son, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats John B. Sanfilippo & Son on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meal products that include ready-to-cook noodles, pasta, lasagna, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; ice creams, such as in-home and out-of-home ice creams; and other products consisting of soups, pizzas, bakery goods, and meat substitutes. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains primarily under the Birds Eye, Green Cuisine, iglo, Findus, Aunt Bessie's, Goodfella's, Frikom, Ledo, La Cocinera, and Belviva brand names. Nomad Foods Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

