Weyerhaeuser Company $WY Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 3,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,178.62. This represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

