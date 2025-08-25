Allstate Corp Grows Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Allstate Corp boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 82.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 41.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $1,012,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $144.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.68. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.70 and a 200 day moving average of $125.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.44.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

