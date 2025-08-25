Allstate Corp Purchases 8,701 Shares of LKQ Corporation $LKQ

Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 109.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,514,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,658,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $31.84 on Monday. LKQ Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.81.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Wall Street Zen cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

