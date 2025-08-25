Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 587,822 Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF $AIQ

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 301.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,774 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 587,822 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $28,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,742,972 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $260,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,954 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,798 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $87,959,000 after purchasing an additional 256,483 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 783,043 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 637,235 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $23,183,000 after buying an additional 311,966 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 600,833 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $21,858,000 after buying an additional 121,639 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIQ opened at $44.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.35 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s payout ratio is presently -35.29%.

