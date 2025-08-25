Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,726 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $26,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $68.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $71.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

