Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 15,692 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,692 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $30,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $754.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $296.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $754.78 and its 200-day moving average is $725.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $922.13.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

