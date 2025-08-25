Contrasting Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) and Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Massimo Group has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Outdoors has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Massimo Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Massimo Group and Johnson Outdoors”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Massimo Group $111.21 million 1.06 $1.76 million ($0.12) -23.67 Johnson Outdoors $592.85 million 0.72 -$26.53 million ($3.87) -10.71

Massimo Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Johnson Outdoors. Massimo Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson Outdoors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Massimo Group and Johnson Outdoors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Massimo Group -6.11% -23.03% -9.51% Johnson Outdoors -7.02% -8.80% -6.30%

Summary

Johnson Outdoors beats Massimo Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Massimo Group

(Get Free Report)

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace. Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and is based in Garland, Texas.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors. The Camping segment provides consumer, commercial, and military tents and accessories; camping stoves; other recreational camping products; and portable outdoor cooking systems. This segment sells its products under the Eureka! and Jetboil brands through specialty stores, sporting goods stores, internet retailers, and direct to consumers. The Watercraft Recreation segment offers kayaks, canoes, and paddles for family recreation, touring, angling, and tripping through independent specialty and outdoor retailers under Old Town and Carlisle brands. The Diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, such as regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels, and accessories through independent specialty dive stores and diving magazines under the SCUBAPRO brand name. This segment also provides regular maintenance, product repair, diving education, and travel program services; and sells diving gear to dive training centers, resorts, and public safety units. It sells its products through websites. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Massimo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Massimo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.