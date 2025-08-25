Globeimmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) versus Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Head-To-Head Survey

Globeimmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM – Get Free Report) and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Globeimmune and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globeimmune 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 0 2 2 1 2.80

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus price target of $16.95, indicating a potential upside of 16.78%. Given Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is more favorable than Globeimmune.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globeimmune N/A N/A N/A Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 16.99% 17.25% 11.63%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Globeimmune and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Globeimmune has a beta of -271.57, suggesting that its share price is 27,257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Globeimmune shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globeimmune and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globeimmune N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories $3.81 billion 3.18 $663.00 million $0.66 21.99

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Globeimmune.

Summary

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories beats Globeimmune on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globeimmune

GlobeImmune, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy. The company is also involved in developing GI-6301 for the treatment of cancers expressing the brachyury protein; and GI-6207 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat medullary thyroid cancer. In addition, it is involved in developing GI-4000, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of resected pancreas cancer; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of colorectal cancer. Further, the company is involved in developing various other product candidates targeting various infectious diseases that are in preclinical development stage, which include GI-19000 to treat tuberculosis; GI-2010 for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; and GI-18000 for hepatitis D virus infection. It has strategic collaborations with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Ceres Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to GlobeImmune, Inc. in May 2001. GlobeImmune, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. GlobeImmune, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ImmunityBio, Inc.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. This segment also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Others segment engages in developing therapies in the fields of oncology and inflammation; research and development of differentiated formulations; and provides digital healthcare and information technology enabled business support services. The company offers its products for various therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, dermatology, oncology, respiratory, stomatology, urology, and nephrology. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

