Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 140,058 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF $TDVG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,146,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,058 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $46,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $43.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.87. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

