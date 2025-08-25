Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $165,392.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,391.45. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 2,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $206,537.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,356.01. This represents a 15.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,779 shares of company stock worth $6,327,983. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of MMSI opened at $89.45 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.04 and a 12-month high of $111.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.94.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%.The firm had revenue of $382.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

