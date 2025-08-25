Allstate Corp Increases Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $529.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $494.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.37. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $534.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%.The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.650-23.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.96.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

