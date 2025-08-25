Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 123,472 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,472 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $32,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of IUSV opened at $98.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.70. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.4318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.