Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 123,472 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,472 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $32,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of IUSV opened at $98.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.70. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
