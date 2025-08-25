Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 10,566 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF $IYK

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 2.47% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $37,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.3%

IYK opened at $71.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average of $70.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $63.18 and a 52-week high of $73.25.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.