Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 391.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,027 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.19% of Hubbell worth $34,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $49,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.29.

Hubbell Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of HUBB opened at $440.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $420.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $299.42 and a 1-year high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

