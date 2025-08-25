Comparing Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) & Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) and Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Flex LNG has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Flex LNG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex LNG 27.84% 14.41% 4.35% Himalaya Shipping 5.32% 4.03% 0.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flex LNG and Himalaya Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Flex LNG and Himalaya Shipping”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex LNG $356.35 million 4.05 $117.68 million $1.84 14.57 Himalaya Shipping $123.58 million N/A $21.04 million $0.14 55.64

Flex LNG has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Shipping. Flex LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himalaya Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Flex LNG and Himalaya Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex LNG 0 2 0 0 2.00 Himalaya Shipping 0 0 0 0 0.00

Flex LNG presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.23%. Given Flex LNG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Flex LNG is more favorable than Himalaya Shipping.

Summary

Flex LNG beats Himalaya Shipping on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flex LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

