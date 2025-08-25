Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Director Acquires $88,127.00 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) Director Eric Oliver purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 393,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,867,872. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $909.2570 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $987.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,186.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a one year low of $766.51 and a one year high of $1,769.14.
Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.
