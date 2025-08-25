EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.7% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 36,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 541.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.1% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 7,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 243,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,022,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $174.7080 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

